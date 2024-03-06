Teza Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CMS Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $13,321,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 95.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

