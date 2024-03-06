Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 94,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

