Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 6,932.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 533.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 216,730 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

