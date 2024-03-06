Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Stock Down 1.0 %

MMS stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

