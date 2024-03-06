Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

