Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Down 2.1 %

ALIT stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Alight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

