Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

