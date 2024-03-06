Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 188,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.