Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

