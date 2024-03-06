Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.