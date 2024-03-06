Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

