Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $19,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,230,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

