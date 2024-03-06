Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

