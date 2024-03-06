Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,985 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amcor Price Performance
NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78.
Amcor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.
Amcor Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
