Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,257 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,257 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,194,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after buying an additional 229,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.