Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 120,796 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,796 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,598,000 after purchasing an additional 313,460 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 812,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

