Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -210.13 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

