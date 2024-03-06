Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 20,122 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 863.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 75,482.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

