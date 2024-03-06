Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

