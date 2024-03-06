Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 42,378 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

