Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in California Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in California Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

California Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

CRC stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

