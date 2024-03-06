Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 60,805 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,805 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 8,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 110,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.