Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,493,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.