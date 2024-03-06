Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after buying an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

