Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,215 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

