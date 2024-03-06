Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.