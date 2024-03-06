Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 169.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 126.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

VREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

VREX stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

