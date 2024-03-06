Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Insmed Stock Performance
INSM opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.
Insider Activity at Insmed
In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.
Get Our Latest Research Report on INSM
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.