Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

