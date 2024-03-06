Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,652 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,452,631 shares of company stock valued at $81,971,758 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

