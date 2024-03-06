Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

BYD stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.