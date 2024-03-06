Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Berry worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 109,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 155,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 481,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.