The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $61.07.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.