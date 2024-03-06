The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $61.07.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

