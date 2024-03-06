The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $347.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

