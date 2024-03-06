The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of GCV stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
