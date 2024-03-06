The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $6.25

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

