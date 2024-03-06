The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

