The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.9 %

LSXMK stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

