The Progressive Co. (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

