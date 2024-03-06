The Progressive Co. (PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 12th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

