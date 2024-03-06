The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

