ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. ThredUp updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Stock Down 16.5 %

TDUP opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,780 shares of company stock worth $116,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ThredUp by 138.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 765,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

