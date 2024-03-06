Timothy John Murphy Sells 5,624 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00.
Repay Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
