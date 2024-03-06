Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 10.21% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHE opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

