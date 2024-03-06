Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 6.2%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. 1,047,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,355% from the average session volume of 71,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Tiziana Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

