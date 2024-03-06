Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,840 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.