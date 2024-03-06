Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

