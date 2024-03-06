Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Twilio Trading Down 5.9 %

Twilio stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

