Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

