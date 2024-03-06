Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.05 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $750,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vistra by 336.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $4,027,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

