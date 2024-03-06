Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.30 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after buying an additional 865,870 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

